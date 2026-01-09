Meet Beatriz Taufenbach, the woman in Yash's 'Toxic' teaser Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Director Geetu Mohandas has cleared up the buzz—actor Beatriz Taufenbach is the woman seen with Yash in that much-talked-about scene from the "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" teaser.

Mohandas confirmed it on Instagram, putting to rest all those Natalie Burn rumors.

The teaser was released to coincide with Yash's birthday, and the film is slated for release on March 19, 2026.