Meet Beatriz Taufenbach, the woman in Yash's 'Toxic' teaser
Director Geetu Mohandas has cleared up the buzz—actor Beatriz Taufenbach is the woman seen with Yash in that much-talked-about scene from the "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" teaser.
Mohandas confirmed it on Instagram, putting to rest all those Natalie Burn rumors.
The teaser was released to coincide with Yash's birthday, and the film is slated for release on March 19, 2026.
More about 'Toxic'
The teaser kicks off with a moody cemetery scene and quickly shifts to chaos, showing Yash's character Raya staying cool while everything erupts around him.
Co-written by Yash and Mohandas, "Toxic" features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
The film is being shot in Kannada and English and will be dubbed into several languages—so expect plenty of suspense when it finally hits screens.