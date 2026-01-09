'Tanvi The Great' makes Oscars 2026 shortlist Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Anupam Kher's film, Tanvi The Great, just landed a spot among the top 201 films eligible for consideration at the 2026 Oscars.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Kher called it a "huge TRIUMPH" for his team and said being recognized by the Academy is already a big win.