'Tanvi The Great' makes Oscars 2026 shortlist
Anupam Kher's film, Tanvi The Great, just landed a spot among the top 201 films eligible for consideration at the 2026 Oscars.
Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Kher called it a "huge TRIUMPH" for his team and said being recognized by the Academy is already a big win.
What's the film about?
Released in July 2025, Tanvi The Great follows a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum who dreams of joining the Indian Army.
The cast includes Shubhangi Dutt, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Anupam Kher himself, Arvind Swami, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, and Jackie Shroff.
It's also up against Kantara: Chapter 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha for an Oscar nomination.
Why does this matter?
Kher shared that after a strong 100-day theatrical run and now this Oscar nod, "hard work and sincerity always gets rewarded."
For Indian cinema—and especially stories about underrepresented voices—this recognition feels pretty special.