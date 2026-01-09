'Spirit' poster: Prabhas isn't drinking, director clears the air
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga just broke down the much-talked-about Spirit poster, where Prabhas looks battered and Triptii Dimri lights a cigarette for him.
People thought he was holding a glass, but Vanga clarified it's actually "a 1-liter bottle"—so not what everyone assumed.
What's behind the poster?
Vanga revealed the image is straight from a scene in Spirit and shared how he wanted to present Prabhas post-Baahubali: "It has to be something so, yeah."
Prabhas himself called it his "best poster till now" and even called it "cult."
The film also features Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi.
What's Spirit about?
Set for release in 2027, Spirit follows a disgraced cop—played by Prabhas—with some fans speculating about the nature of his relationship with Dimri's character based on the poster.
Off-screen, Vanga described Prabhas as super shy, saying his shyness is "on another level."