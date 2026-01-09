Madras HC stay puts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release in limbo
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, but its release is now on hold.
The CBFC refused to certify the movie due to internal objections and procedural issues. The producers announced the postponement, citing "unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."
The Madras High Court ordered the board to grant a 'UA 16+' certificate, but a higher court put that decision on pause after a government appeal.
Now, fans have to wait until at least January 21 for the next hearing—and there's no new release date yet.
Only in theaters (for now)
Jana Nayagan was planned as a theatrical-only release, with no explicit announcements regarding streaming or home video options.
Over two lakh tickets had already been sold before things got stalled, so fans are left hanging as everyone waits for updates.
What's the film about?
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana, this political action thriller features Vijay alongside Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde.
Anirudh Ravichander is behind the music.
The film was supposed to launch globally across about 5,000 screens—if it gets past these legal hurdles.