Madras HC stay puts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release in limbo Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, but its release is now on hold.

The CBFC refused to certify the movie due to internal objections and procedural issues. The producers announced the postponement, citing "unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The Madras High Court ordered the board to grant a 'UA 16+' certificate, but a higher court put that decision on pause after a government appeal.

Now, fans have to wait until at least January 21 for the next hearing—and there's no new release date yet.