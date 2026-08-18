How is Emraan Hashmi related to Alia Bhatt?

Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Awarapan 2. The sequel to his 2007 hit Awarapan has been doing strong business at the box office, crossing the ₹90cr net mark within four days.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, it also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Bhatt's last release, Alpha, could not perform as per expectations.