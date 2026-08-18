How is Emraan Hashmi related to Alia Bhatt?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt share a lesser-known family connection. The two are second cousins, with Hashmi's grandmother Purnima being the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali, who was Bhatt's grandmother, or her father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's mother. Here's a detailed family tree.
Family tree
Here's how they are related
Hashmi's father, Anwar Hashmi, and Mahesh are first cousins, making the Hindi film industry stars second cousins.
Shirin was also the mother of filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt.
This connection makes them part of the same extended family.
The relationship is not widely known in an industry making headlines daily for nepotism-related news.
Cinema connection
Hashmi's grandmother was a successful actor
What's more, Hashmi's grandmother, veteran actor Purnima (real name Meherbano Mohammad Ali), was a successful star in her time. She worked in Hindi cinema from the 1940s onwards and appeared in several films.
One of her notable roles was a small but memorable part in the iconic Amitabh Bachchan starrer Zanjeer.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, Hashmi is enjoying 'Awarapan 2' success
Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Awarapan 2. The sequel to his 2007 hit Awarapan has been doing strong business at the box office, crossing the ₹90cr net mark within four days.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, it also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Meanwhile, Bhatt's last release, Alpha, could not perform as per expectations.