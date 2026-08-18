Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' sees drop; crosses ₹130cr worldwide

The sequel outperformed the first film's lifetime collection within just hours of its release.

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore on Friday and witnessed a significant jump of around 55% on Saturday, raking in ₹33.75 crore.

This surge can be attributed to the Independence Day holiday weekend and an increase in the number of shows from 9,033 on opening day to 10,496 by Saturday.