Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' sees drop; crosses ₹130cr worldwide
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has made a strong debut at the box office. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, the film was released on August 14 and has already crossed the ₹90 crore mark in domestic net collections. The first part of the franchise may have failed to impress in theaters, but its music and emotional depth helped it achieve cult status over time.
Box office success
'Awarapan 2' outperformed 1st film's lifetime collection in 1 day
The sequel outperformed the first film's lifetime collection within just hours of its release.
According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore on Friday and witnessed a significant jump of around 55% on Saturday, raking in ₹33.75 crore.
This surge can be attributed to the Independence Day holiday weekend and an increase in the number of shows from 9,033 on opening day to 10,496 by Saturday.
Sustained momentum
Film maintains steady momentum post-weekend
Despite a slight decline in collections on Sunday due to a reduction in the number of shows (down to 9,403), Awarapan 2 still managed to earn ₹26 crore.
The expected post-weekend dip was observed on Monday (Day 4), but the film maintained a steady pace with collections of ₹9.25 crore.
This brings its total net collection so far to an impressive ₹91 crore.
Financial success
'Awarapan 2' has comfortably surpassed 'Batwara 1947'
Awarapan 2 has comfortably surpassed Batwara 1947 at the box office. If it continues to maintain its Monday momentum on Tuesday, it will touch ₹100cr by the end of Day-5.
The film was made on a budget of ₹45cr and with ₹91cr already earned during its extended opening run, it has emerged as a hit and is delivering a strong return on investment.
With an additional ₹21.8cr overseas, its global gross is at ₹130.82cr.
Nitin Kakkar directs the movie.