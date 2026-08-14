Bumper opening: 'Awarapan 2' beats original's lifetime collection in hours

The first Awarapan film, released in 2007, was a box office disappointment, earning only ₹7.76cr during its lifetime. However, Awarapan 2 surpassed that mark within just eight hours of its release. At the time of writing, its India gross stands at ₹10.86cr.

The sequel's ticket sales have been exceptional on BookMyShow, with over 20K tickets being sold per hour throughout Friday.

This impressive pace suggests that the film could potentially cross the ₹20cr mark on its opening day alone.