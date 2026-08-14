Bumper opening: 'Awarapan 2' beats original's lifetime collection in hours
What's the story
The sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has opened to a phenomenal response at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer reportedly crossed the lifetime collection of its predecessor in just eight hours on Friday. By 5:00pm on its release day, Awarapan 2 had already raked in over ₹9cr net, according to Sacnilk.
Record-breaking performance
'Awarapan 2' looks at ₹20cr opening
The first Awarapan film, released in 2007, was a box office disappointment, earning only ₹7.76cr during its lifetime. However, Awarapan 2 surpassed that mark within just eight hours of its release. At the time of writing, its India gross stands at ₹10.86cr.
The sequel's ticket sales have been exceptional on BookMyShow, with over 20K tickets being sold per hour throughout Friday.
This impressive pace suggests that the film could potentially cross the ₹20cr mark on its opening day alone.
Career milestone
Hashmi's biggest opener on cards
Awarapan 2 is set to become Hashmi's biggest opening film to date.
So far, only two of Hashmi's films have had double-digit openings: Raaz 2 (₹10.35cr in 2012) and Baadshaho (₹12.6cr in 2017). The sequel is expected to surpass both these titles with its current pace.
The first Awarapan had an opening-day collection of just ₹79L and netted a mere ₹2.88cr in its first weekend, even after adjusting for inflation, reported Hindustan Times.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Awarapan 2'
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 stars Hashmi in his iconic role as Shivam Pandit. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky.
Despite receiving mixed to positive reviews, the film has been praised for Hashmi's performance and the overall tone.