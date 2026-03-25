How a Ludhiana doctor got cameo role in 'Dhurandhar 2'

In an unexpected twist of fate, a government doctor from Punjab has found himself with a cameo role in the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Dr. Sunny Ashok was initially called to the movie set to treat actor Arjun Rampal 's head injury during an intense chase sequence near Ludhiana's railway track on July 8 last year. However, his brief visit led to an unanticipated opportunity for him to feature in the film.

Unexpected opportunity Asking Ranveer Singh for a selfie did wonders Just days later, Ashok was called back to the set at Shahnewal Airport for another shooting schedule. He asked Ranveer Singh for a photo and that led him to a cameo in the film. "I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, 'Brother, why just a photo, we will take you in the movie,'" Ashok recalled.

Role confirmation Aditya Dhar confirmed Ashok's role Director Aditya Dhar soon confirmed Ashok's role in the film. There was a scene where an injured character, played by Singh, is taken care of by a doctor as he de-boards from a plane. "That's my scene in the movie, though it is a split second," explained Ashok to The Tribune. "The shot was done in a single take. Director Dhar congratulated me for acting naturally, saying I never looked into the camera."

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Local fame Ashok's local celebrity status Ashok's cameo in Dhurandhar 2 has made him a local celebrity. His friends quickly recognized him in the viral clips, and the news spread through WhatsApp groups, reaching his colleagues, neighbors, and residents of Pakhowal. The film was shot extensively across Punjab at locations like a railway track near Ludhiana and Shahnewal Airport.

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