'Mazak nahi...': 'Dhurandhar 2' makeup artist praises Ranveer's focus, dedication

Ranveer Singh is winning hearts with his performance in Dhurandhar 2 . However, it's not just his acting chops that are being lauded but also his dedication and professionalism on set. Celebrity makeup artist Karandeep Singh recently opened up about the extreme conditions they faced while shooting the film. He revealed that despite working in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius, Singh remained focused and composed without any complaints or "tantrums."

Praise Singh's on-set advice to team members Sharing his experience, Karandeep wrote, "@ranveersingh, we love you... The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding." "As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence and honesty toward one's craft truly mean." "I still remember you telling everyone on set - 'Apne kaam pe focus karo... kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha (Focus on your work... because we aren't joking around here).'"

Professionalism 'Trust me, it's not easy...but you always made it easier' Karandeep further wrote, "As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects and complex makeup for hours - sometimes in 45-degree heat, wearing those intense costumes." "Trust me, it's not easy... but you always made it easier for the team." The makeup artist also shared an image of himself with Singh on set.

Advertisement