Howard Stern delays SiriusXM return amid contract renewal issues
Howard Stern, 71, has postponed his much-anticipated return to SiriusXM, which was set for September 2.
He let his 95 staffers know via a surprise Labor Day email, hoping to reassure them while his $500 million contract—expiring this year—remains unresolved amid reported frustrations over renewal.
Stern's audience drop and personal worries
Stern's decision comes as he faces tough contract talks and personal worries, especially about his mother's health.
On top of that, his show's audience has dropped sharply—from 20 million to just 125,000 daily listeners—adding more uncertainty about what's next for the longtime radio icon.