NewsBytes Brief: 'OG' sneak peek; 'Dahaad' trailer; 'Brahmastra 2' update Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

The new glimpse for OG just landed, giving us our first look at Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau—he kicks things off with a punchy intro and even wishes Pawan Kalyan's character, Ojas Gambheera, a happy birthday.

The vibe is intense, the visuals are slick, and the background score really sets the mood.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, OG hits theaters on September 25.