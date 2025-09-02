NewsBytes Brief: 'OG' sneak peek; 'Dahaad' trailer; 'Brahmastra 2' update
The new glimpse for OG just landed, giving us our first look at Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau—he kicks things off with a punchy intro and even wishes Pawan Kalyan's character, Ojas Gambheera, a happy birthday.
The vibe is intense, the visuals are slick, and the background score really sets the mood.
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya, OG hits theaters on September 25.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'OG'
This film marks Hashmi's big entry into Telugu cinema.
Alongside him and Kalyan, you'll spot Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman in key roles.
Thaman S's music adds extra drama to the action-packed scenes. Fans are especially hyped about seeing Hashmi in a fresh avatar paired with Thaman's beats—definitely one to watch out for this September!