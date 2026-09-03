Hoylman-Sigal proclaims September 25 Parton Appreciation Day in Manhattan

The city's tribute highlights Dolly's journey from Tennessee roots to one of the most celebrated entertainers in American history.

Her Imagination Library has gifted over 300 million books to children worldwide, showing she cared about more than just music.

The Empire State Building even lit up pink for her.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal called her a "symbol of hope and generosity," and more information about plans surrounding Dolly Parton Appreciation Day will be released soon.