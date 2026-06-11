'Jailer 2': Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajinikanth after 40 years?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2. The news was confirmed by Variety India, which reported that Roshan will be shooting his scenes on June 22 and June 23 in Chennai. This marks a significant reunion for the two actors, who last appeared together in Bhagwaan Dada (1986).
Character preparation
Roshan to undergo look tests for 'Jailer 2'
Ahead of the shoot, Roshan will reportedly undergo a series of look tests. The team is designing a completely new avatar for his character in Jailer 2. His scenes will be shot on a grand scale, showcasing him in an action-packed role that is sure to delight his fans.
Historical significance
Roshan's debut film and more about the movie
Roshan made his acting debut as a child artist in Bhagwaan Dada, where he played the foster son of Rajinikanth's character. Over the years, he has expressed admiration for the veteran actor and a desire to work with him again. Jailer 2 reportedly fulfills this wish after nearly four decades. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.
Star-studded lineup
Other stars who will be seen in 'Jailer 2'
Like its predecessor, Jailer 2 also boasts several high-profile cameos from across the Indian film industry. Roshan's inclusion adds to an already impressive lineup that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. It is set for theatrical release in September 2026.