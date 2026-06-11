'Jailer 2': Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajinikanth after 40 years?

Historical significance

Roshan's debut film and more about the movie

Roshan made his acting debut as a child artist in Bhagwaan Dada, where he played the foster son of Rajinikanth's character. Over the years, he has expressed admiration for the veteran actor and a desire to work with him again. Jailer 2 reportedly fulfills this wish after nearly four decades. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.