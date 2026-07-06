Huma Qureshi says 'Toxic' will 'leave everyone shaken'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi recently praised director Geetu Mohandas's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Kannada superstar Yash. In a podcast with The Lallantop, she said the film will be unlike anything audiences have seen before. "I feel like people have seen nothing like Toxic here ever before... All the lead actresses in the film have performed really well," she said.
Director's praise
Mohandas is an 'art-house Malayali filmmaker': Qureshi
Qureshi also praised Mohandas, calling her an "art-house Malayali filmmaker" whose films are "just amazing." "She has also received international acclaim for her movies. So, when she offered this film to me, I was excited about the possibility of a female filmmaker," said Qureshi. "It is very difficult to work in this industry, especially in the commercial world, because a lot of actors mostly don't like taking orders from a female director," she added.
Film expectations
More about 'Toxic'
Qureshi expressed confidence that Toxic will exceed audience expectations. "This film that they have made, it will leave everyone shaken. And if such big actresses are working in it, then there must be something huge happening, right? Just keep some patience, and you'll see," she said. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles and is set to release on August 26.