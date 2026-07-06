Huma Qureshi says 'Toxic' will 'leave everyone shaken'

Director's praise

Mohandas is an 'art-house Malayali filmmaker': Qureshi

Qureshi also praised Mohandas, calling her an "art-house Malayali filmmaker" whose films are "just amazing." "She has also received international acclaim for her movies. So, when she offered this film to me, I was excited about the possibility of a female filmmaker," said Qureshi. "It is very difficult to work in this industry, especially in the commercial world, because a lot of actors mostly don't like taking orders from a female director," she added.