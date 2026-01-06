Hungarian director Bela Tarr dies at 70
Celebrated Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr has passed away at 70 after a long illness, his family shared through spokesperson Bence Fliegauf.
Tarr, born in Pecs in 1955, launched his career with Family Nest (1977), quickly earning international attention by winning the Grand Prix at the Mannheim Film Festival.
Who was he?
Tarr was known for his unique filmmaking style—think long, slow shots and minimal dialogue that really set a mood.
He directed nine feature films, including cult favorites like Damnation (1988), Satantango (1994), Werckmeister Harmonies (2000), and The Turin Horse (2011).
Beyond directing, he founded film.factory in Sarajevo to inspire new filmmakers.
His legacy
Tarr's work made a big mark on world cinema. He picked up lifetime achievement awards from Yerevan, the European Film Academy, and Tokyo.
His films won major festival prizes too—Satantango took home Berlin's Caligari Award; Werckmeister Harmonies snagged the Berlin Reader Jury Award; and The Turin Horse earned both the Silver Bear Jury Grand Prix and FIPRESCI Prize.