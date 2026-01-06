'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer finally brings X-Men into the MCU Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Marvel just dropped the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer, and it's a big moment—this is the teased arrival of the X-Men in the MCU.

The teaser shows legends like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden) appearing, plus a glimpse of the famous Xavier Institute, which is shown empty.