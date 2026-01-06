Next Article
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer finally brings X-Men into the MCU
Entertainment
Marvel just dropped the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer, and it's a big moment—this is the teased arrival of the X-Men in the MCU.
The teaser shows legends like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden) appearing, plus a glimpse of the famous Xavier Institute, which is shown empty.
Classic X-Men team returns
The film isn't holding back on fan favorites—Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), and Gambit (Channing Tatum) are all back too.
After hints in recent Marvel movies, this trailer confirms it: the Fox-era X-Men are joining forces with Avengers.
And yes, it ends with a promise—"The X-Men will return..."