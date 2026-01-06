Next Article
Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' hits CBFC roadblock, but fans rush for tickets
Entertainment
Vijay's final film before retirement, Jana Nayagan, is stuck waiting for CBFC approval and has been sent to a new review committee.
Even with this delay, excitement hasn't slowed down—early screenings are selling out fast ahead of the January 9, 2026 release.
Fans snap up tickets despite certification delay
Mumbai's early morning shows sold out, and theaters in Karnataka saw ₹1,000-₹2,000 tickets gone.
In Tamil Nadu, theaters are holding off on ticket sales until they get the green light from the board.