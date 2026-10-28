Hurley and Cyrus moving in during the 'The 'Burbs' LA shoot

The couple first met filming Christmas in Paradise back in 2022 and went public with their relationship on Easter 2025.

Now that their kids (including Miley Cyrus and Hurley's son Damian) are grown up, they've been splitting time between the UK and the US.

As Hurley put it, Hurley said she likes being asleep "quite early" in the winter because it gets dark by 4pm while Cyrus "goes to bed extremely early."