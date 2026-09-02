HYBE India expands 'Final Call' auditions to 8 new cities
HYBE India is taking its "Final Call" auditions to eight new cities, looking for young Indian women who can sing, rap, dance, act, or model.
The aim is to train them as global artists, and the first round drew applicants from all 28 states and six union territories in India and from 116 countries.
HYBE India audition registration open
Registration is open online until October 31. You just pick your city on the official audition site, and shortlisted candidates will get venue details later.
HYBE India is also making it easier by accepting applications through online submissions, academies and institutes, WhatsApp and casting partners.
CEO Lee says applicants show diversity
HYBE India's CEO, Damien Woochang Lee, says they received applications from a remarkable range of regions and backgrounds, reinforcing their belief that there is still significant talent to be discovered.