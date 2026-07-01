Hyderabad event July 6 celebrates awardees and Muralikrishna's 96th birthday

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh awardees honored

Held at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha, Chikkadpally, the event will shine a light on awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who've made waves in fine arts and culture.

Central Sangeet Natak Akademi member S.P. Bharathi summed it up well: the event is a tribute to Mangalampalli Bala Muralikrishna's legacy and an acknowledgment of the talent these states have produced.

Expect some big names too, like Culture Department Director Enugu Narsimha Reddy and Mridangam exponent Yella Venkateshwara Rao, to join in honoring India's rich artistic heritage.