Hyderabad event July 6 celebrates awardees and Muralikrishna's 96th birthday
Some of India's top music and dance talents are getting their moment in the spotlight: winners of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awards (2024 and 2025) will be celebrated at a special event in Hyderabad on July 6.
The ceremony also marks the 96th birthday of Carnatic music legend Mangalampalli Bala Muralikrishna, bringing together artists and fans for a big cultural celebration.
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh awardees honored
Held at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha, Chikkadpally, the event will shine a light on awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who've made waves in fine arts and culture.
Central Sangeet Natak Akademi member S.P. Bharathi summed it up well: the event is a tribute to Mangalampalli Bala Muralikrishna's legacy and an acknowledgment of the talent these states have produced.
Expect some big names too, like Culture Department Director Enugu Narsimha Reddy and Mridangam exponent Yella Venkateshwara Rao, to join in honoring India's rich artistic heritage.