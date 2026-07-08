Hyderabad marks Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna anniversary with awards for 19 artists

Pasumarthi Rathaiah Sharma, 91, honored

The ceremony was a team effort by state cultural groups and foundations, bringing together big names like Padma Shri Yella Venkateshwara Rao.

A special moment was dedicated to 91-year-old dance guru Pasumarthi Rathaiah Sharma, honoring his lifetime of work in the arts.

All awardees got their well-deserved spotlight for inspiring creativity across generations.