Hyderabad marks Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna anniversary with awards for 19 artists
Entertainment
Hyderabad just celebrated 19 standout artists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, recognizing them with the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards and Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2024 and 2025.
The event also marked the 96th birth anniversary of legendary musician Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, keeping his memory alive for a new generation.
Pasumarthi Rathaiah Sharma, 91, honored
The ceremony was a team effort by state cultural groups and foundations, bringing together big names like Padma Shri Yella Venkateshwara Rao.
A special moment was dedicated to 91-year-old dance guru Pasumarthi Rathaiah Sharma, honoring his lifetime of work in the arts.
All awardees got their well-deserved spotlight for inspiring creativity across generations.