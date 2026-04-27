Hyderabad police book actress and family for ₹9.35cr marriage scam

Actress allegedly sought money, threatened victim

The relationship began in 2018, and the repeated assurances, requests for money and purchases in her name occurred from 2020 to 2025, with the actress repeatedly asking for money and even having property and gold bought in her name after her sister and mother claimed she was struggling with depression.

In July 2025, she refused to marry him and allegedly threatened him with fake legal cases.

The victim's father has now turned to police, saying his son suffered both financial loss and emotional distress, and is seeking action against those involved.