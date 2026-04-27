Hyderabad police book actress and family for ₹9.35cr marriage scam
Hyderabad police have booked an actress and her family for allegedly scamming a London-based software engineer out of ₹9.35 crore by promising marriage.
According to the complaint by the victim's father that led to a case being booked on April 20, 2026, the actress met the techie in 2018 and convinced him to help with her visa and education loan troubles, all while assuring him they'd get married.
Actress allegedly sought money, threatened victim
The relationship began in 2018, and the repeated assurances, requests for money and purchases in her name occurred from 2020 to 2025, with the actress repeatedly asking for money and even having property and gold bought in her name after her sister and mother claimed she was struggling with depression.
In July 2025, she refused to marry him and allegedly threatened him with fake legal cases.
The victim's father has now turned to police, saying his son suffered both financial loss and emotional distress, and is seeking action against those involved.