Hyderabad's movie theaters level up with Dolby Cinema, EPIQ, and PXL

Hyderabad's multiplexes are getting a serious glow-up. Allu Cinemas at Kokapet is set to launch Hyderabad's first Dolby Cinema with a giant 75-foot screen and next-level sound. ART Cinemas in Vanasthalipuram and PVR INOX at Inorbit Mall are also rolling out premium formats, making movie nights way more immersive.

What's new at each theater? Allu Cinemas will open its Dolby Cinema soon, bringing Dolby Atmos audio and an all-black auditorium for that true cinematic vibe.

ART Cinemas (launched in 2025 with actor Ravi Teja) introduced the EPIQ large format for bigger visuals.

PVR INOX recently upgraded Inorbit Mall into an 11-screen Superplex, featuring a huge PXL screen, three Luxe recliner halls, and another 4DX auditorium—think motion seats plus wind, fog, even snow effects.

Tech highlights: How do these formats stack up? Dolby Cinema uses HDR visuals on its massive screen with precise Atmos audio for deep immersion.

EPIQ brings high-contrast RGB laser projection and multi-channel sound.

Over at PVR INOX, the new PXL hall pairs a big RGB laser screen with Atmos audio; their latest 4DX lets you feel every chase or storm right in your seat.