HYDRAA's A.V. Ranganath vows crackdown to protect 1.5L/cr public assets
HYDRAA's commissioner, A.V. Ranganath, says his agency is cracking down on illegal land grabs and protecting government property worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, like lakes and parks.
He claims "land mafia" are trying to fool the courts to snatch public assets, but HYDRAA is sticking to the Constitution and fighting back.
Lothkunta firm sought 10,000cr government land
Ranganath pointed to a real estate firm in Lothkunta that tried grabbing nearly ₹10,000 crore worth of government land by blasting billion of years-old heritage rock formations and cutting hundreds of trees, until HYDRAA stepped in after locals complained.
Despite facing 63 contempt cases from encroachers, Ranganath says he's confident in the courts and promises HYDRAA will keep restoring lakes (six done so far, 20 more underway) and defending public spaces for future generations.