'Dhurandhar': Were the edits not ordered by the I&B Ministry?

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has denied reports that claimed it ordered edits to the Hindi film Dhurandhar . The ministry clarified that no instructions were given to mute words or modify dialogues in the movie. In response to claims that the theatrical cut of Ranveer Singh 's film was altered after its intervention , the ministry said, "No directions were issued by the ministry in this matter."

Filmmaker's initiative 'Dhurandhar' changes were initiated by filmmakers: I&B Ministry The ministry further clarified that the changes in question were proposed by the filmmakers themselves. "Changes in the revised version were proposed by the applicants/producers and are being examined by CBFC under the routine certification process prescribed in Cinematograph Act and Rules," it said. The ministry also emphasized that any revisions made were strictly in accordance with established norms, as per Rule 31 of the amended Cinematograph Act.

Re-release details 'Dhurandhar' re-released with revised version in theaters Despite the controversy, Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to perform well at the box office. The film has reportedly surpassed the collections of Pathaan and Jawan, among others. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, cinema halls across India were informed about the replacement of the Digital Cinema Package (DCP) for Dhurandhar. A source told the outlet, "The cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1."