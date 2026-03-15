'I was never offered 'Dhurandhar'': Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has set the record straight: he was never offered a role in the blockbuster Dhurandhar.
At the India Today Conclave, he shared, "I don't think Aditya thought that, so I didn't get it."
The film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, and features Ranveer Singh as an undercover spy in Karachi.
Akshay had earlier praised 'Dhurandhar'
While promoting his own movie Bhooth Bangla, Akshay discussed Dhurandhar; he had praised the film as a gripping and hard-hitting tale on his X account.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt among others, the film sparked some controversy over character portrayals, but Akshay publicly defended it.
A release is lined up for March 19, 2026 (Dhurandhar 2).
Nagarjuna also denied being offered role
Nagarjuna also denied rumors about being offered a part in Dhurandhar, saying he was not offered the role and that he wished he had been.
Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla is scheduled about three weeks after March 19, 2026 (around early April 2026).