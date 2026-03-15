'I was never offered 'Dhurandhar'': Akshay Kumar Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar has set the record straight: he was never offered a role in the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

At the India Today Conclave, he shared, "I don't think Aditya thought that, so I didn't get it."

The film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, and features Ranveer Singh as an undercover spy in Karachi.