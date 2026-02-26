'I was sidelined,' Monalisa on feeling discriminated against in 'The 50'
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, fresh off her eviction from reality show The 50, opened up about feeling sidelined despite her years in TV.
"I didn't understand why I was being sidelined," she shared, pointing to discrimination and bias she felt during her time on the show.
More on her experience in the show
Monalisa entered The 50 with her husband Vikrant Singh, but says they struggled to fit in because of existing rivalries and tight groups.
She also brushed off claims that she bullied roommate Bhavya Singh and Khanzaadi, describing Khanzaadi as rude and saying they barely spoke.
Monalisa felt that some female contestants aligned themselves with others, which made it even harder for smaller groups like hers to survive.
On gender bias and discrimination on reality TV
Monalisa's comments add to ongoing conversations about gender bias and discrimination on reality TV.
Her experience highlights how tough it can be for outsiders or those from different backgrounds to find their place—even after years in the industry.