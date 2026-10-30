Ian McKellen pays tribute to late friend Patrick Stewart
What's the story
Sir Patrick Stewart, the celebrated actor known for his roles in X-Men and Star Trek, passed away recently at 86. His close friend and colleague Sir Ian McKellen has now paid tribute to him. In an emotional social media post, McKellen remembered Stewart as a man who "wore his heart on his sleeve." The news of Stewart's death was confirmed by his representative, who revealed he died after battling Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
Tribute details
'He was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire'
In his tribute, McKellen wrote, "Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end."
He also remembered their first meeting as young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company. "We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren't in the same productions."
Career highlights
'Star Trek' was a turning point for Stewart
McKellen reminisced about Stewart's Hollywood journey.
He wrote, "My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in Star Trek."
"He took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theater audiences, who marveled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes."
Last role
McKellen mentioned Stewart's final performance in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
McKellen also mentioned Stewart's final performance in Avengers: Doomsday, which is yet to be released. The film will premiere on December 18.
He wrote, "America was his adopted home, where he met his adored Sunny who has cared for him through sickness and health."
"But he never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire."
Personal bond
Stewart and McKellen's friendship
Stewart and McKellen's friendship blossomed on the sets of X-Men, where they shared adjoining trailers.
In a 2020 interview, Stewart said, "Ian and I hung out together, drinking tea...and maybe in the afternoon, something a little stronger."
"He married us, my wife and me," Stewart added about his 2013 wedding to singer Sunny Ozell.