Ibrahim says Kakar's mother recovering after Mumbai stomach infection
Entertainment
Shoaib Ibrahim let everyone know that Dipika Kakar's mother is recovering well after being hospitalized in Mumbai for a severe stomach infection.
He reassured fans, saying, "Alhamdulillah, it's nothing serious," and mentioned doctors are hopeful she'll be discharged soon.
Kakar stays with mother near hospital
Dipika has been by her mother's side the whole time, and the family even set up a temporary stay near the hospital to make things easier.
The same doctor who treated Shoaib's father is looking after her now.
Fans have been sending lots of good wishes online for her speedy recovery.