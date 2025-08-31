Next Article
'Ice Age 6' gets new release date, title
The Ice Age crew is returning for their sixth adventure, Ice Age: Boiling Point, arriving in US theaters on February 5, 2027 (a slight delay from the original December 18, 2026 date).
Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and Buck are back—this time tackling dinosaurs and lava in the wild Lost World.
Update on streaming release
Boiling Point will be a theater-only release for now.
Original cast returns for the sequel
Fans can look forward to hearing Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg reprising their iconic roles.
The classic cast is all set for this next round of prehistoric chaos.