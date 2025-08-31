'Ice Age 6' gets new release date, title Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

The Ice Age crew is returning for their sixth adventure, Ice Age: Boiling Point, arriving in US theaters on February 5, 2027 (a slight delay from the original December 18, 2026 date).

Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and Buck are back—this time tackling dinosaurs and lava in the wild Lost World.