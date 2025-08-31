Jayasurya looks electrifying in 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' 1st look Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

The first look for Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer just dropped, showing Jayasurya as a striking sorcerer surrounded by lightning and energy.

Released on his birthday, the poster hints at an epic fantasy vibe.

Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film uses cutting-edge virtual production to reimagine a classic legend with fresh visuals.