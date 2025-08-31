Next Article
Jayasurya looks electrifying in 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' 1st look
The first look for Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer just dropped, showing Jayasurya as a striking sorcerer surrounded by lightning and energy.
Released on his birthday, the poster hints at an epic fantasy vibe.
Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film uses cutting-edge virtual production to reimagine a classic legend with fresh visuals.
Film's cast and crew
Anushka Shetty is making her Malayalam debut as Nila (aka Kalliyankattu Neeli), while Prabhudheva returns to Malayalam films after 13 years.
With action by Jungjin Park and music from Rahul Subrahmanian Unni, the movie promises a blend of story and tech.
Mounted as a grand pan-India project, it's set for release across the country.