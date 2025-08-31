Next Article
'The Bengal Files's advance bookings: Agnihotri's film sparks strong reactions
Vivek Agnihotri's new film, The Bengal Files, just opened advance bookings. This movie dives into the real events of Direct Action Day in Calcutta back in 1946 and follows Agnihotri's earlier hits like The Kashmir Files.
The trailer has already sparked conversation for its direct take on a tough chapter of history.
Film hits theaters on September 5
The Bengal Files hits theaters on September 5, 2025. Co-produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi (who also stars), the film features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.
Agnihotri is encouraging fans to book early, calling the movie "#TheBengalFiles is not just a film, it's an experience that will shake your soul"—hoping to build excitement ahead of release.