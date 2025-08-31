'The Bengal Files's advance bookings: Agnihotri's film sparks strong reactions Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Vivek Agnihotri's new film, The Bengal Files, just opened advance bookings. This movie dives into the real events of Direct Action Day in Calcutta back in 1946 and follows Agnihotri's earlier hits like The Kashmir Files.

The trailer has already sparked conversation for its direct take on a tough chapter of history.