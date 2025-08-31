Next Article
Why Sara Ali Khan's religious visits invite mixed reactions
Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, taking part in the Ganga Aarti alongside other devotees.
She received an angavastra and prasad from the organizers, continuing her visits to religious sites—even as some people question her for it because of her family background.
Controversy during filming of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2'
While filming Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara's crew ran into resistance from locals in Prayagraj.
There were reports of altercations on set, raising safety concerns.
Videos from the sets, featuring Sara and Ayushmann, circulated on social media despite the disruptions.