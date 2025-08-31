Next Article
'The Night Agent' S3 wraps up filming, sets early 2026 release
Season 3 of "The Night Agent" has finished filming and is now in post-production, aiming for an early 2026 Netflix release.
Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, diving back into political conspiracies that made the series a fan favorite.
Plot details and cast of upcoming season
Filming ran from November 2024 to July 14, 2025, with scenes shot in Istanbul and New York.
Luciane Buchanan is back alongside new faces Jennifer Morrison and Stephen Moyer.
The season will feature 10 episodes, following Peter as he takes on high-stakes missions—possibly by joining the Secret Service and getting closer to the Oval Office.
While Netflix hasn't announced an exact date yet, January 2026 looks likely.