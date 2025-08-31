'The Night Agent' S3 wraps up filming, sets early 2026 release

Plot details and cast of upcoming season

Filming ran from November 2024 to July 14, 2025, with scenes shot in Istanbul and New York.

Luciane Buchanan is back alongside new faces Jennifer Morrison and Stephen Moyer.

The season will feature 10 episodes, following Peter as he takes on high-stakes missions—possibly by joining the Secret Service and getting closer to the Oval Office.

While Netflix hasn't announced an exact date yet, January 2026 looks likely.