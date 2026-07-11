Iconic playback singer Janaki dies aged 88 in Mysuru
S Janaki, the iconic playback singer whose voice shaped Indian cinema for decades, passed away on Saturday at age 88.
She died of cardiac arrest in Mysuru after being hospitalized in critical condition earlier that day.
Her passing has left a big void in the music world, with fans and artists alike remembering her incredible legacy across languages and generations.
Doctors say Janaki suffered cardiac arrests
Doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals said Janaki was admitted just before 1pm moved to intensive care, and despite their best efforts (including advanced CPR), she suffered multiple cardiac arrests and passed away by evening.
Rajinikanth was quick to honor her on social media, writing, "May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace."
Many from the film industry have also shared heartfelt tributes, showing just how much she meant to everyone.