Iconic playback singer Janaki dies aged 88 in Mysuru

Doctors say Janaki suffered cardiac arrests

Doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals said Janaki was admitted just before 1pm moved to intensive care, and despite their best efforts (including advanced CPR), she suffered multiple cardiac arrests and passed away by evening.

Rajinikanth was quick to honor her on social media, writing, "May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace."

Many from the film industry have also shared heartfelt tributes, showing just how much she meant to everyone.