'NAZA' gets rebuttal documentary by IDF members

The original 80-minute documentary, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, features interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers. It explores the killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

NAZA is an acronym used by Israeli intelligence to denote the expected number of civilian casualties in an airstrike.

The rebuttal film counters these claims, stating that Hamas operated from within civilian areas, using weapons hidden in homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals, per Variety.