'Idhayam Murali' earns ₹18.40cr net in India, buoyed by word-of-mouth
Entertainment
Idhayam Murali, the Tamil romantic drama starring Atharvaa, has been holding steady since its July 10 release.
Thanks to great word-of-mouth and solid support from both families and young viewers, it's pulled in ₹18.40 crore net across India so far, with total earnings crossing ₹21 crore, even as weekday collections dipped a bit.
Baaskaran film clicks with audiences
Directed by Akash Baaskaran, the movie also features Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukundhan.
Its mix of romance, comedy, and emotion seems to be clicking with audiences, showing that a good story can still draw crowds in Tamil cinema.