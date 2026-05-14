Idol to receive AMAs Lifetime Achievement Award May 25, 2026
Rock icon Billy Idol is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on May 25, 2026.
At 70, he'll hit the AMAs stage for his first-ever performance there, playing a medley of his biggest hits, after being named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Producers call Idol 'true rock legend'
Idol called the honor "It's incredible. It's fanatic to get recognized by your peers in the music world. ", saying he's "so honored to be recognized" at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Producers described him as a "true rock legend" whose music spans generations, and they're planning a special performance.
The night will also feature Queen Latifah as host and performances from Karol G, Keith Urban, Maluma, Twenty One Pilots, Riley Green, and Hootie & the Blowfish, so expect a stacked show.