IFFI returns to Goa November 20-28 with Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland'
IFFI is back in Goa from November 20-28, spotlighting over 230 films under the theme "Stories Without Borders." Spain gets a special nod as this year's Country of Honour.
The festival kicks off with Pawel Pawlikowski's Fatherland and promises a vibrant mix of global cinema.
IFFI features over 150 international films
Expect more than 150 international films from 86 countries, plus a strong Indian Panorama lineup featuring Dhurandhar and Becoming.
IFFI is also putting the spotlight on women filmmakers and debut filmmakers.
Beyond screenings, there'll be masterclasses, industry meetups at the WAVES Film Bazaar, an IFFI Parade on November 25, and special sessions for kids, making it a truly inclusive film fest experience.