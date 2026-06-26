Iger says Kimmel suspension was about timing and tone Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Disney's former CEO Bob Iger has spoken up about why Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his show after a controversial monolog on September 15.

Kimmel had called out Trump supporters' reactions to the death of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.

Iger explained to Financial Times that the move wasn't about politics; he said it was all about the "timing and tone" of Kimmel's remarks, which he felt were "in bad taste."