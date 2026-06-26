Iger says Kimmel suspension was about timing and tone
Disney's former CEO Bob Iger has spoken up about why Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his show after a controversial monolog on September 15.
Kimmel had called out Trump supporters' reactions to the death of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.
Iger explained to Financial Times that the move wasn't about politics; he said it was all about the "timing and tone" of Kimmel's remarks, which he felt were "in bad taste."
Kimmel contract renewed through May 2027
Kimmel was off the air for almost a week before returning on September 23. He shared regret over how his comments came across but made it clear he never meant to trivialize the murder of Charlie Kirk or blame any group.
Despite all the drama, Disney renewed Kimmel's contract in December 2025, so his show will keep airing through May 2027.