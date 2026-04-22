IIFA 2026 will take place in Asia

IIFA 2026 set for August-September in Asia

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:04 pm Apr 22, 202602:04 pm

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The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2026 will take place in Asia between August and September, confirmed Andre Timmins, the founder-director of the event. He told PTI that this year they are introducing an international best film category. "For the first time this year, we are going to introduce an international best film like what Oscars does for the rest of the world...So, we will bring international films into it. The production house has to apply for the awards."