'Ikkis' final trailer: Agastya Nanda leads tank battles in 1971 war
The final trailer for "Ikkis" is here, diving into the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his fearless leadership during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.
Expect intense tank battles, moments of courage, and a glimpse at the family behind the hero.
The film hits theaters on January 1, 2026.
Trailer highlights
We see Agastya Nanda stepping up as Khetarpal, making bold decisions on the battlefield while Jaideep Ahlawat's voiceover brings out his bravery.
The action is balanced with emotional family scenes—Dharmendra appears in his last role as Khetarpal's father, sharing the heartfelt line, "Woh hamesha ikkis ka hi rahega."
More to know
"Ikkis" tells how Khetarpal became India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient at just 21.
After theaters, you'll be able to catch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The cast also features Sikandar Kher alongside Nanda and Ahlawat.