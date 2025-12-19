'Ikkis' final trailer: Agastya Nanda leads tank battles in 1971 war Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

The final trailer for "Ikkis" is here, diving into the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his fearless leadership during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.

Expect intense tank battles, moments of courage, and a glimpse at the family behind the hero.

The film hits theaters on January 1, 2026.