'Ikkis' hits a rough patch at the box office
Entertainment
"Ikkis," starring Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat, opened with ₹7 crore on its first day but is now struggling to keep up at the box office.
After a cumulative total of over ₹25 crore in its first eight days, the film's collections have dropped sharply—earning just ₹85 lakh on its second Friday (January 9, 2026).
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also features Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, and Sikandar Kher.
From solid opening to steep drop
In just nine days, "Ikkis" reached a total of ₹26.35 crore. It kicked off with ₹7 crore on day one but slid down to only ₹0.85 crore by day nine.
Even with these tough numbers, the film is getting positive buzz for its performances and direction.