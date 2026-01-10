'Ikkis' hits a rough patch at the box office Entertainment Jan 10, 2026

"Ikkis," starring Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat, opened with ₹7 crore on its first day but is now struggling to keep up at the box office.

After a cumulative total of over ₹25 crore in its first eight days, the film's collections have dropped sharply—earning just ₹85 lakh on its second Friday (January 9, 2026).

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also features Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, and Sikandar Kher.