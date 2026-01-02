'Ikkis' opens big: Agastya Nanda's debut film beats expectations
"Ikkis," a new biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, kicked off with an impressive ₹7.28 crore opening day in India—performing strongly despite competition from "Dhurandhar" and drawing strong crowds, especially in Delhi NCR where evening shows hit 40% occupancy.
What's the film about?
The movie tells the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee from the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
It marks Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut and features Dharmendra in his final role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and late Govardhan Asrani.
Produced by Maddock Films.
Where can you watch it?
"Ikkis" hit theaters worldwide on January 1, 2026, rolling out across nearly 4,000 screens in India.
With positive buzz already building, it looks set for a strong weekend run.