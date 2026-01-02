'Ikkis' opens big: Agastya Nanda's debut film beats expectations Entertainment Jan 02, 2026

"Ikkis," a new biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, kicked off with an impressive ₹7.28 crore opening day in India—performing strongly despite competition from "Dhurandhar" and drawing strong crowds, especially in Delhi NCR where evening shows hit 40% occupancy.