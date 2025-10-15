Next Article
Ilaiyaraaja's studio gets bomb threat; police confirm it's a hoax
Entertainment
On Tuesday, a bomb threat email sent to renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja's T. Nagar studio and the Tamil Nadu DGP's office led to quick police action.
Thankfully, after a thorough search, the Bomb Squad confirmed it was just a hoax.
Similar threats to other VIPs; cyber crime teams on case
Police also searched the premises of other well-known figures like Seeman and Edappadi K. Palaniswami after similar emails were received—part of a recent wave of hoax threats targeting Chennai VIPs.
Cyber Crime teams are now working to track down whoever is behind these fake threats, which have become an ongoing issue in Chennai.