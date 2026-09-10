'Immortal' stars Kumar and Lohar celebrate thanksgiving event with Chinna
Entertainment
The cast and crew of fantasy thriller Immortal just celebrated its strong release with a heartfelt thanksgiving event.
Directed by Mariyappan Chinna, the film follows GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar as a couple facing off against a shape-shifting villain.
The gathering was all about appreciating everyone's hard work and the buzz the movie has created.
Producer gifts Kumar RX100 and watch
To thank Kumar, the producer gifted him a Yamaha RX100 bike and a new watch, definitely one of the evening's highlights.
Immortal is getting noticed for its unique mix of romance, mystery, and supernatural twists, with music by Sam CS.