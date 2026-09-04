Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' failure impacted Taapsee Pannu's projects?
What's the story
Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed that the box office failure of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, impacted the fate of several other female-led films, including her own projects. Speaking to Zoom TV, she said that investors became reluctant to fund projects with women at the helm after Alpha's disappointment. "Every year it happens." "The conversations are like, 'These days, female-driven films are not working. If such a big superstar's film is not working, then what will happen to the rest?"
Funding disparity
Disparity in how male and female-led films are treated
Pannu pointed out a significant disparity in how male- and female-led films are treated.
She said, "The big, male-driven film that money is invested in, does it always have an impeccable storyline?"
"Does it always have layers and nuances? Isn't it sometimes just about glamorisation and wow action sequences?"
"If there is a male-driven action film...and the story is 15 or 20...it will work. But our measuring yard is different."
Project impact
'If there is a big female-driven flop in...'
Pannu further elaborated, "If you are talking about four or five films in the market, one or two of them get shelved because someone else's film flopped."
"I can tell you from my own experience: if there is a big female-driven flop in a particular year, then the conversations I have with investors change. Investors back out."
Meanwhile, Pannu was recently seen in Netflix's Gandhari.