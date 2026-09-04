Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' failure impacted Taapsee Pannu's projects?

Pannu pointed out a significant disparity in how male- and female-led films are treated.

She said, "The big, male-driven film that money is invested in, does it always have an impeccable storyline?"

"Does it always have layers and nuances? Isn't it sometimes just about glamorisation and wow action sequences?"

"If there is a male-driven action film...and the story is 15 or 20...it will work. But our measuring yard is different."