Imran Khan says stars 'exploit the system' with inflated fees

Imran Khan , who recently made a cameo in Aamir Khan Productions's Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, has spoken out against the rising trend of high star fees in Bollywood. In an interview with ETimes, he argued that these exorbitant salaries often lead to inflated budgets and can significantly affect a film's profitability. He also praised his uncle, Aamir Khan , for not taking high upfront fees and instead taking a share of the profits.

Stars' salaries 'A sense of taking personal responsibility...' Khan acknowledged that casting decisions are often based on an actor's market value and box office appeal, particularly in big-budget films. However, he said, "I believe that increasingly we have reached a place where stars exploit the system." "What I was taught by my uncle, by Aamir...is that they would themselves invest in the film." "I don't mean that they are...putting money into the film, but there's a sense of taking personal responsibility and ownership of the film."

Profitability concerns 'If I have a sense that my film is...' Khan further elaborated on his concerns, saying, "If I have a sense that my film is going to cost ₹30 crore to make, that's your cost of production. And I say I will charge ₹40 crore." "So now your film costs ₹70 crore, ₹30 crore of which is the actual film and ₹40 crore is my personal salary." "What is now our route to profitability? And do I care about that?" "I should care about it. It's my film."

Aamir's approach Khan praised Aamir's approach to taking fees Khan praised Aamir's remuneration approach and said, "Consistently, this has always been his approach." "He has never taken anything close to his value upfront. He takes it on the back end." "He will never say, 'Give me ₹60 crore as a fee' or 'Give me ₹75 crore as a fee.' That is foolishness. You are handicapping your own film." "You are exploiting your film and enriching yourself personally at the cost of it."

