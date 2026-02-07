Imran Khan reveals he 'wasn't happy' with 'Luck,' 'Kidnap'

Imran Khan , the star of urban romantic comedies like I Hate Luv Storys and Break Ke Baad, has opened up about his decision to star in the 2008 film Kidnap and the 2009 movie Luck. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, he confessed that he wasn't completely satisfied with these films. He said, "I wasn't really happy with them."

Career choices 'They had attached Sanjay Dutt to the film...' Khan explained that his decision to do Kidnap was driven by the opportunity to work with Sanjay Gadhvi, a director who had gained fame after Dhoom and Dhoom 2. "Kidnap was a film that came to me when we were nearing the end of the shoot of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na," he said. "They had attached Sanjay Dutt to the film. He was the marquee star."

Disappointment 'I was actually never even given a script...' Khan revealed, "The director, who's no longer with us, was a very big deal." "He was a star director. Sanjay Dutt was a huge star. Our parts were relevant within the story, but we weren't high up on the pyramid." "I was actually never even given a script. I was just told the plot and was given some scenes for the screen test."

