Imran to join Shraddha in Ashneer Grover's biopic?
What's the story
Earlier this week, reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor would play the female lead in Ashneer Grover's biopic, with Aamir Khan likely to take on the role of the BharatPe co-founder and entrepreneur. A fresh contender has entered the conversation, with sources telling Mid-Day that Imran Khan recently did a look test for the project. The movie will be directed by Rahul Mody and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
Casting updates
'His presence definitely makes the cast interesting'
The makers are yet to finalize the principal cast, with Kapoor being the only confirmed actor so far. A source told the outlet, "Imran did a look test recently, and the makers were quite impressed with how he fit into the film's world." "His presence definitely makes the cast interesting." Even though details about his character remain under wraps, the source added, "His role is pivotal to the story. It's not a cameo."
Film details
What we know about the film so far
The biopic is likely to cover Grover's journey in India's start-up ecosystem, his rise to fame, and the controversies that followed. Kapoor had earlier opened up about her role in the film during a live chat with fans. She said, "It revolves around the world of start-ups. It is based on the hustle culture." An official announcement about the film and cast is yet to be made.