Imran to join Shraddha in Ashneer Grover's biopic?

Casting updates

'His presence definitely makes the cast interesting'

The makers are yet to finalize the principal cast, with Kapoor being the only confirmed actor so far. A source told the outlet, "Imran did a look test recently, and the makers were quite impressed with how he fit into the film's world." "His presence definitely makes the cast interesting." Even though details about his character remain under wraps, the source added, "His role is pivotal to the story. It's not a cameo."